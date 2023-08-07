Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Monday. However, traffic authorities said that slow traffic movement was observed due to the breakdown of a few HMVs and single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

They said that hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway without any interruption during the day.

HMVs carrying essential supplies, were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway, the traffic authorities said.

Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Department advisory for Tuesday said, “Subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.”

"After assessing the road traffic situation, HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund in Kashmir towards Jammu on Tuesday,” the advisory said.