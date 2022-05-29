Srinagar Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Despite light rains at isolated places between Banihal-Udhampur sectors, Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and for Kashmir bound heavy motor vehicles on Sunday, traffic officials said.
Most vulnerable landslide and shooting stone prone areas of the highway from Nashri to Banihal remained open however at some four-lane construction sites, vehicular traffic movement halted for brief intervals.
Vehicular traffic moved normally, although at snail’s pace due to narrow road stretches, at Cafeteria Morh, Ramban Chamba, Seri Panthyal and some other places on the highway.
Traffic authorities informed hundreds of trucks including passenger vehicles crossed Banihal-Nashri stretch of highway without any interruption.
They said despite light rains that lashed the area Sunday evening, the Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open and traffic plied as normal from Jammu to Srinagar whereas Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) plied from both sides of the highway.
Meanwhile traffic police headquarters advisory for Monday stated that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks), stopped at Qazigund, would be allowed to move towards Jammu after the tail of (up convoy) Kashmir bound trucks would cross Banihal Qazigund tunnel.
Cut off timings for Srinagar bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota Jammu have been fixed as 7am to 12 pm and from Jakhani-Udhampur, the timings will be from 8 am to 1 pm. For Jammu bound LMVs, cut off timings from Zig Qazigund will be 7am to 12 pm.
They said no vehicle would be allowed before and after cut off timings. Security forces were advised not to travel against the advisory in view of traffic congestion on the highway.