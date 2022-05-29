Srinagar Jammu National Highway remains open

Meanwhile traffic police headquarters advisory for Monday stated that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks), stopped at Qazigund, would be allowed to move towards Jammu after the tail of (up convoy) Kashmir bound trucks would cross Banihal Qazigund tunnel.

Cut off timings for Srinagar bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota Jammu have been fixed as 7am to 12 pm and from Jakhani-Udhampur, the timings will be from 8 am to 1 pm. For Jammu bound LMVs, cut off timings from Zig Qazigund will be 7am to 12 pm.

They said no vehicle would be allowed before and after cut off timings. Security forces were advised not to travel against the advisory in view of traffic congestion on the highway.