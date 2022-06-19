Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and for the one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles on Sunday.
Traffic authorities said vehicular traffic remained suspended for three hours early Sunday morning for necessary repairs and maintenance work of the temporary steel tunnel at Panthyal.
The steel tunnel at Panthyal suffered damages due to shooting stones after rains on Saturday. They said after necessary repairs, the traffic resumed at 8 am this morning.
Officials said hundreds of passenger Light Motor Vehicles plied on the both sides of highway whereas oil, gas tankers and heavy motor vehicles carrying essential commodities, stranded at Jakhani-Udhampur, were allowed to move towards Kashmir this afternoon.
The convoy of heavy motor vehicles was crossing Ramban-Banihal stretch of highway in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile Jammu Kashmir Traffic Police headquarters issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, passenger LMVs would be allowed to move on the both sides whereas heavy motor vehicles would be allowed from Qazigund to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Monday morning.