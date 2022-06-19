Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and for the one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles on Sunday.

Traffic authorities said vehicular traffic remained suspended for three hours early Sunday morning for necessary repairs and maintenance work of the temporary steel tunnel at Panthyal.

The steel tunnel at Panthyal suffered damages due to shooting stones after rains on Saturday. They said after necessary repairs, the traffic resumed at 8 am this morning.