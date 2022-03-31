Srinagar-Jammu National Highway reopens for traffic

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was reopened for vehicular traffic at Dewal area of Udhampur on Thursday.

The highway got blocked after a massive landslide and heavy boulders struck the road near Samroli at Dewal Bridge Wednesday evening following which authorities had suspended every type of vehicular movement on the road.

Traffic Police officers at traffic police headquarter National Highway Ramban informed that the road was partially restored early hours of Thursday morning after a single lane road wasprepared at Dewal to clear the stranded private cars , passenger light motor vehicles at Dewal.