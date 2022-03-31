Srinagar-Jammu National Highway reopens for traffic

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was reopened for vehicular traffic at Dewal area of Udhampur on Thursday.
The highway got blocked after a massive landslide and heavy boulders struck the road near Samroli at Dewal Bridge Wednesday evening following which authorities had suspended every type of vehicular movement on the road.
Traffic Police officers at traffic police headquarter National Highway Ramban informed that the road was partially restored early hours of Thursday morning after a single lane road wasprepared at Dewal to clear the stranded private cars , passenger light motor vehicles at Dewal.
Officials said later in the morning to expedite the road restoration work the NHAI carried out blasting to remove the heavy boulders accumulated on the road and prepared a double lane road to clear the stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks).
They said hundreds of private cars, passenger light motor vehicles and heavy motor vehicles stranded at different locations were allowed to move to their respective destinations after the concerned road maintenance agency of NHAI cleared the road and made it traffic worthy Thursday afternoon.
Traffic and police officials monitoring the regulation at Udhampur informed that after clearing the stranded traffic, hundreds of heavy motor vehicles (trucks) carrying essential commodities were also allowed to move towards Kashmir in the afternoon.
Earlier in view of the huge landslide Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters has issued an advisory that every type of vehicular traffic movement remains suspended on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Thursday.
They had also advised the commuters not to undertake journeys till the road was not restored.
However, landslides and boulders were removed from the road by the NHAI at Dewal and traffic resumed on Jammu Srinagar National Highway Thursday afternoon.