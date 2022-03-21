Srinagar-Jammu National Highway restored

A traffic police officer said the road has been cleared of debris, but shooting stones are still coming through with little less intensity. Stranded trucks were being cleared but risk to passenger vehicles was still there.

The landslide at Mehar was cleared and the stranded vehicles allowed to move to their respective destinations Monday morning, said DSP traffic National Highway Ramban Parul Bhardwaj.

He said the stranded light medium and heavy passenger vehicles on both sides of the slide and shooting stone hit Mehar were allowed to move on priority towards their respective destinations.