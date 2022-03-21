Srinagar-Jammu National Highway restored

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was restored on Monday morning after remaining blocked at Mehar Ramban.
Officials said the highway got blocked Sunday afternoon due to shooting stones and landslide at Mehar ahead of Ramban town but was thrown open for stranded traffic on Monday.
A traffic police officer said the road has been cleared of debris, but shooting stones are still coming through with little less intensity. Stranded trucks were being cleared but risk to passenger vehicles was still there.
The landslide at Mehar was cleared and the stranded vehicles allowed to move to their respective destinations Monday morning, said DSP traffic National Highway Ramban Parul Bhardwaj.
He said the stranded light medium and heavy passenger vehicles on both sides of the slide and shooting stone hit Mehar were allowed to move on priority towards their respective destinations.
He said heavy load carriers stopped at Ramban, Banihal and Qazigund were also allowed to move towards Jammu in the afternoon.
A manager of a contractor company informed, a single lane road was prepared at Mehar and vehicles crossed landslide prone areas.
He further said intermittent shooting stones and landslides at this place was slowing down flow of traffic.
However, he said men and machinery deployed at the spot for cleaning accumulated debris and stones.
SSP Traffic, National Highway (Ramban), Shabir Ahmed Malik said as soon stranded traffic is released, congestion is bound to take place.
“Commuters also don't follow lane discipline, causing jams during heavy traffic which further aggravates the problem. Things will improve once things are automated, regulation and enforcement can't work simultaneously” he said.