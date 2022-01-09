Srinagar-Jammu National Highway restored for stranded vehicles

Officials said the road restoration work between Ramsu and Nashri was going on in full swing as more machines were pressed into service to clear the huge landslides at Magarkote, Panthyal, Maroog and three other places between Chanderkote and Ramban. The road restoration work at Khooni nallah had not started yet.

A manager of a company engaged by NHAI Vipan Singh, who is monitoring the road clearance operation ahead of Cafeteria Morh, Ramban, said that four machines were pressed into service to clear the debris accumulated in the 200-meter road stretch between Mehar and Ramban.

He said that intermittent sliding of shooting stones from hillocks was, however, hampering the road restoration work. He said that a landslide at Duggi Pulli, near Chanderkote, was cleared on Sunday.

Singh said, “Road clearance operation at Maroog, where a huge landslide had blocked the road, was also expedited by pressing more machinery into service.”