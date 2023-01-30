Srinagar-Jammu NH blocked

Ramban: Following a fresh spell of snowfall and heavy rains between the Udhampur and Banihal sector, Srinagar Jammu National Highway Monday remained closed due to tumbling shooting stones and landslides at several places between Chanderkote and Banihal in Ramban district since Sunday night.

Officials said the vehicular traffic on the highway was suspended due to tumbling shooting stones at Panthyal, Seri and due to mud and landslides at several places between the Nashri and Banihal sector of the highway.

The authorities stopped all kinds of vehicular movement beyond Udhampur and Qazigund, Kashmir as shooting stones and landslides triggered by heavy rains blocked various stretches at four-lane construction sites, they said.