Srinagar-Jammu NH blocked

Ramban: Following a fresh spell of snowfall and heavy rains between the Udhampur and Banihal sector, Srinagar Jammu National Highway Monday remained closed due to tumbling shooting stones and landslides at several places between Chanderkote and Banihal in Ramban district since Sunday night.
Officials said the vehicular traffic on the highway was suspended due to tumbling shooting stones at Panthyal, Seri and due to mud and landslides at several places between the Nashri and Banihal sector of the highway.
The authorities stopped all kinds of vehicular movement beyond Udhampur and Qazigund, Kashmir as shooting stones and landslides triggered by heavy rains blocked various stretches at four-lane construction sites, they said.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Monday, Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 16 hours and 13 minutes due to shooting stones, mud, and landslides at several places.
SSP, Traffic Police National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma said due to shooting stones and landslides at various places on the highway remained closed.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that movement of all types of vehicles would remain suspended because of the accumulation of snow in the Banihal sector and mudslides at several places on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
“People are advised not to undertake a journey on the highway till the road restoration work is completed,” the advisory read.
The district administration also advised commuters not to undertake journeys on Srinagar Jammu National Highway till the weather improved.