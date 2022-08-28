Srinagar-Jammu NH blocked at Ramban

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for four hours due to landslides and shooting stones between Mehar and Cafeteria Morh, Ramban stretch following a brief spell of heavy rains that lashed the area Sunday afternoon.

Traffic authorities said that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway got blocked due to continuous triggering of shooting stones and mudslides at Cafeteria Morh, Ramban, and Mahad at 4 pm after a brief spell of rains lashed the area.

Due to the blockade of the road, hundreds of light, medium, and heavy vehicles remained stranded till the landslides at three different locations besides accumulated stones were removed and a single carriageway was prepared between Mehar and Ramban on Sunday at 8 pm.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of the traffic in Ramban said that after clearing the landslides, the scheduled traffic resumed on the highway.