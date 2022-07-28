Srinagar-Jammu NH blocked; to remain closed today

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained blocked due to landslides and continuous raining of shooting stones, triggered by heavy downpour, at Mehar and Panthyal in Ramban district on Thursday.

Boulders and debris which hit the road also extensively damaged the temporary steel tunnel at Panthyal resulting in complete blockage of the road.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department stated that no vehicular movement would be allowed from either side on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Friday because of road blockade at Mahad, Ramban due to mudslide and intermittent shooting stones.

Officials said, “Rain that lashed Nashri-Banihal stretch this morning wreaked havoc and blocked the vital Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district. The highway was blocked due to massive mud and landslides between Mehar and Cafeteria Morh stretch in Ramban. Boulders, shooting stones blocked the stretch at Panthyal at around 4.30 am.”