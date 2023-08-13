Srinagar-Jammu NH old alignment road in tatters

Ramban: Old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway, passing through the district headquarters town Ramban, lies in tatters, much to the chagrin and inconvenience of inhabitants of old town and other adjoining hamlets.
Residents of old Ramban town lament that the condition of old alignment road of NH 44, which is already in dilapidated state, has further worsened after recent monsoon showers in the area.
“The old highway alignment, which passes through the main town, has big potholes at Cafeteria Morh, Bus Stand, Bowali Bazar, stretch near the Post office and Police Check Post area,” locals and students share their grouse.
Shopkeepers along the highway too have a major complaint on this account. “The rainy water, accumulated in potholes, enters our shops and damages our goods during the movement of traffic,” they complain.
During the rainy season, in particular, this road causes great inconvenience to shopkeepers, residents, pedestrians and school going children.
They further complain that the highway has no drainage system near Shan Palace.
“The water and debris of a Nullah, besides the drains from the houses, close to the highway, find their way directly on this road. This has damaged the upper crust of the road and exposed the gravel surface at various places between Police check posts up to the Cafeteria Morh. Consequently, it has emerged as a major nuisance for drivers, transporters and commuters, particularly during peak hours and during the rainy days,” they rue.
They point out that due to the lack of repair and maintenance of this portion of the highway between Cafeteria Morh to the Police check post, passing through the old district headquarters town Ramban, is presenting a look of an unattended old village road.
“There are big potholes on and along this road and during summer days, flying dust, arising out of these holes, becomes a cause of air and noise pollution on the alignment,” they allege. “The water tankers were pressed into service for sprinkling water to minimise the dust problem but it (problem) still persists,” they add.
They said that no doubt, the problem of dust and routine traffic jamming between the Cafeteria Morh and Police check post was reduced after the routine traffic plying on the highway was diverted through the newly constructed 1.6 km long Ramban flyover.
“But many vehicles are still using this road alignment as the construction work on another 2-lane of Ramban flyover is in progress,” they inform.
According to official sources, the tendering for the repair work of this road and some other stretches was initiated. “It is under process awaiting clearance,” they add.
The residents have appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam to look into the matter and direct the concerned road maintenance agency to take necessary remedial measures so that they could not suffer further on this account.