Srinagar-Jammu NH old alignment road in tatters

Ramban: Old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway, passing through the district headquarters town Ramban, lies in tatters, much to the chagrin and inconvenience of inhabitants of old town and other adjoining hamlets.

Residents of old Ramban town lament that the condition of old alignment road of NH 44, which is already in dilapidated state, has further worsened after recent monsoon showers in the area.

“The old highway alignment, which passes through the main town, has big potholes at Cafeteria Morh, Bus Stand, Bowali Bazar, stretch near the Post office and Police Check Post area,” locals and students share their grouse.

Shopkeepers along the highway too have a major complaint on this account. “The rainy water, accumulated in potholes, enters our shops and damages our goods during the movement of traffic,” they complain.

During the rainy season, in particular, this road causes great inconvenience to shopkeepers, residents, pedestrians and school going children.