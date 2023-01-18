Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles on Wednesday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for an hour due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of a few HMVs.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Thursday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Thursday morning.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and from 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 9 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir.
People have been advised to undertake journey on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.
The traffic authorities advised the LMV and HMV operators and commuters that because of the Bharat Jodoo Yatra, the traffic movement on the highway might get impacted on Thursday evening at Lakhanpur border in Kathua.