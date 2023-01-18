Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles on Wednesday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for an hour due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of a few HMVs.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Thursday morning.