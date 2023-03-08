Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Wednesday.
However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 58 minutes due to a major landslide at Seri, Ramban.
They said traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of two HMVs between the Nashri and Banihal tunnels.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow to the large-scale movement of bovines.
They said 1691 bovine crossed Ramban and around 4000 crossed Chanderkote and were heading towards valley Kashmir.
The traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that the highway remained open and hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said hundreds of HMVs carrying essential supplies including oil and LPG tankers for Kashmir crossed the Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway during the day.
The traffic officials said that the vehicular traffic was disrupted for some time due to the triggering of rolling stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch in the evening.
SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that the vehicular traffic was halted for some time due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch on Wednesday evening.
She said that the traffic resumed after accumulated stones and debris were cleared.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while after assessing the road and traffic situation HMVs would be allowed to ply towards Jammu from Qazigund, Kashmir.