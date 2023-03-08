Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Wednesday.

However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 58 minutes due to a major landslide at Seri, Ramban.

They said traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of two HMVs between the Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow to the large-scale movement of bovines.

They said 1691 bovine crossed Ramban and around 4000 crossed Chanderkote and were heading towards valley Kashmir.