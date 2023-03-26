Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 5 hours and 31 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours at T5, Rampari due to road maintenance work, for 45 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria and for 1 hour and 46 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.