Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 5 hours and 31 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours at T5, Rampari due to road maintenance work, for 45 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria and for 1 hour and 46 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of seven HMVs.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal stretch for their respective destinations.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector toward Jammu and other respective destinations in a regulated manner.
Earlier up to 5 pm on Saturday, the highway remained blocked at several places for 14 hours due to shooting stones and landslides.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur to Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Monday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 8 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir on Monday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.
Security forces have been directed not to ply against the advisory due to the narrow carriageways between Nashri and Banihal.