Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Wednesday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 53 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 43 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel, for 1 hour and 10 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, for 30 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria, and 1 hour and 30 minutes due to road maintenance works at Maroog and Dalwass near Nashri.