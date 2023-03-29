Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Wednesday.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 53 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 43 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel, for 1 hour and 10 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, for 30 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria, and 1 hour and 30 minutes due to road maintenance works at Maroog and Dalwass near Nashri.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of five HMVs.
The traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs headed for their respective destinations.
They said that HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur headed towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qaziqund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on Thursday morning.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 8 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir on Thursday.
People have been advised to undertake journey on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units of Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.