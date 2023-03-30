Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Thursday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway remained blocked for 6 hours and 33 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 45 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 1 hour and 48 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 30 minutes at Dalwass for road maintenance works and 30 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar Cafeteria.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of seven HMVs.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs plied for their respective destinations during the day.
They said that HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir were still heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation on Friday morning.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 8 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir on Friday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units of Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, and Ramban on Friday morning.