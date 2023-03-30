Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Thursday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway remained blocked for 6 hours and 33 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 45 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 1 hour and 48 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.

The traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 30 minutes at Dalwass for road maintenance works and 30 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar Cafeteria.