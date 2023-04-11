Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Tuesday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 42 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of five HMVs. Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed this stretch of the highway on a one by one basis for their respective destinations.

They said that HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur crossed the Nashri- Banihal sector toward Kashmir in a regulated manner.