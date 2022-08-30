Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Srinagar on Tuesday. Traffic officials said that hundreds of light, medium, and heavy vehicles plied towards their respective destinations on Tuesday.
They said that the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) released from Jakhani, Udhampur in the afternoon were still crossing the Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway towards Kashmir.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on either side whereas HMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday morning.
They advised the people to confirm the status of the road before undertaking journeys from Traffic Control Units (TCU) of Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, and Ramban.
The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu have been fixed as 7 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani, Udhampur as 8 am to 1 pm.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir has been fixed as 7 am to 12 pm.
The security forces have been advised not to ply their vehicles against the advisory considering possible traffic congestion due to the narrow carriageway between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
TCU Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Wednesday.