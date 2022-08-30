Srinagar-Jammu NH open

The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu have been fixed as 7 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani, Udhampur as 8 am to 1 pm.

The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir has been fixed as 7 am to 12 pm.

The security forces have been advised not to ply their vehicles against the advisory considering possible traffic congestion due to the narrow carriageway between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

TCU Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Wednesday.