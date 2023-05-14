Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 12 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 20 minutes due to road restoration work at Dalwass, for 1 hour and 20 minutes due to filling of potholes at Shalgari, Nullah, and for 32 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel. The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of HMVs and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.