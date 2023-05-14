Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 12 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 20 minutes due to road restoration work at Dalwass, for 1 hour and 20 minutes due to filling of potholes at Shalgari, Nullah, and for 32 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel. The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of HMVs and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Police and traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri, Banihal tunnels for their respective destinations during the day.
They said that HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Ramban-Banihal sector of the highway toward Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Monday morning.