Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday.

The commuters and vehicle operators witnessed traffic jams at various places due to narrow road stretches and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock between the Nashri and Banihal stretches of the highway.

Traffic congestion was witnessed at Mehar, Ramban, Seri, Kelamorh, Digdool, Magarkote, and other places between Ramsu and Banihal due to which vehicles remained stranded in long queues till the congestion was eased on the highway in the afternoon.