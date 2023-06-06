Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.
However, the traffic remained slow at narrow carriageways at Dalwass, Jaswal Bridge, Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, Ramban, Chamba, Seri, and various other places between Nashri and Banihal.
The Dalwass slide zone has narrowed the carriageway, leading to choking of traffic, especially during rains.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector towards Jammu in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday morning.