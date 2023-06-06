Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.

However, the traffic remained slow at narrow carriageways at Dalwass, Jaswal Bridge, Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, Ramban, Chamba, Seri, and various other places between Nashri and Banihal.

The Dalwass slide zone has narrowed the carriageway, leading to choking of traffic, especially during rains.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.