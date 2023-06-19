Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open for traffic but the movement of vehicles remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal in the morning and afternoon on Monday.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban and other places on the highway said that scores of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day.

They said Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) released from Qazigund, Kashmir headed towards Jammu in a regulated manner.