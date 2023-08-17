Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Thursday.

However, traffic officials said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, between Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that the highway remained open and hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector for their respective destinations without any interruption during the day.