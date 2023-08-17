Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Thursday.
However, traffic officials said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, between Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that the highway remained open and hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector for their respective destinations without any interruption during the day.
They said heavy vehicles headed towards Jammu and other destinations without any interruption on the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Friday.