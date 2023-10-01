Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Sunday.

Traffic officials said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to on foot movement of nomadic families with their livestock, the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles, and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, between Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that the highway remained open and hundreds of vehicles including private cars, passenger LMVs, and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal tunnels for their respective destinations without any interruption during the day.

Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road conditions, private cars, passenger LMVs, and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.