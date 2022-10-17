Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Monday.

However, the drivers and commuters said that they remained stuck in long queues at various places between Chandekote and Banihal due to narrow carriageways where two vehicles could not pass simultaneously.

They said that the livestock movement of the nomadic Bakerwal community was also hindering the smooth flow of traffic at narrow road stretches.

Traffic officials in Ramban said the most vulnerable Mehar-Ramban stretch of the highway remained open for scheduled traffic on Monday but the vehicular traffic was halted for some time near Ziyarat in Ramban town due to macadamisation work on the damaged road stretch carried out by the contractor companies of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).