Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Monday.
However, the drivers and commuters said that they remained stuck in long queues at various places between Chandekote and Banihal due to narrow carriageways where two vehicles could not pass simultaneously.
They said that the livestock movement of the nomadic Bakerwal community was also hindering the smooth flow of traffic at narrow road stretches.
Traffic officials in Ramban said the most vulnerable Mehar-Ramban stretch of the highway remained open for scheduled traffic on Monday but the vehicular traffic was halted for some time near Ziyarat in Ramban town due to macadamisation work on the damaged road stretch carried out by the contractor companies of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
A manager of NHIA’s subcontractor company said that the rolling of stones had stopped triggering in the last few days at Mehar.
They said HMVs loaded with commodities released from Jakhani, Udhampur to Kashmir were moving but at a slow pace.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said traffic was moving smoothly albeit slowly amidst a lot of nomadic dera movement on the highway.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 22 minutes due to macadamisation at Ramban Bazaar.
They said that the movement of traffic also remained slow due to the breakdown of 14 HMVs at various locations between Nashri and Banihal and the livestock movement of the nomads.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that private passenger Light Motor Vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas HMVs stopped at Qazigund, Kashmir would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on Monday morning.