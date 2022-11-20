Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Chanderkote and Ramsu. Traffic officials said hundreds of private cars and passenger light and medium vehicles plied on either side of the highway.
They said that the movement of oil and tankers and heavy load carriers carrying essential commodities were allowed towards Kashmir.
The traffic officials said hundreds of heavy and medium load carriers carrying essential commodities, diesel, petrol, and LPG tankers crossed the Chanderkote-Ramban sector of the highway and were heading towards Kashmir.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 20 minutes due to slide clearance at Chamba Seri and the closure of Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir via Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway.
The Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Monday.