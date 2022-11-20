Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.

However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Chanderkote and Ramsu. Traffic officials said hundreds of private cars and passenger light and medium vehicles plied on either side of the highway.

They said that the movement of oil and tankers and heavy load carriers carrying essential commodities were allowed towards Kashmir.