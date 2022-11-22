Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Tuesday.

However, the movement of traffic remained slow on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch and at various places between Ramban and Banihal.

The drivers and commuters said that the movement of vehicles was slow due to the narrow carriageways at various construction sites.

Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of private cars and passenger LMVs plied on either side of the highway.