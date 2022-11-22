Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Tuesday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch and at various places between Ramban and Banihal.
The drivers and commuters said that the movement of vehicles was slow due to the narrow carriageways at various construction sites.
Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of private cars and passenger LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said that a large number of oil and LPG tankers, and HMVs carrying essential supplies crossed Ramban-Banihal sector towards Kashmir during the day.
They said HMVs were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the Jammu-Srinagar Naitonal Highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 44 minutes due to the closure of Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel.
They said that the traffic movement was slow due to the breakdown of seven vehicles on the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs will be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir via Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Wednesday morning.