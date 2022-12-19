Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department Monday issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation Tuesday morning.

The cut-off timing for Kashmir-bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am and from Jakhani, Udhampur as 9 am to 12 noon.

The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am.

The officials said no vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the cut-off timings fixed by the Traffic Police Department.