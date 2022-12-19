Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department Monday issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation Tuesday morning.
The cut-off timing for Kashmir-bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am and from Jakhani, Udhampur as 9 am to 12 noon.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am.
The officials said no vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the cut-off timings fixed by the Traffic Police Department.
The traffic authorities have also directed the security forces not to ply against the traffic plan due to the possible traffic congestion caused by the narrow carriageways between the Nashri- Banihal stretches of the highway.
On Monday, the highway remained open for two-way traffic of LMVs and one-way traffic of HMVs for Jammu.
However, the traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of two HMVs between the Nashri and Navyug tunnels on the highway.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs crossed the Banihal-Nashri sector of the highway towards their respective destinations without any interruption.