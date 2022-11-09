Srinagar-Jammu NH open despite inclement weather

Ramban: Despite inclement weather conditions, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for vehicular movement on Wednesday.
Traffic officials said hundreds of private cars and light and medium passenger vehicles plied as usual on either side of the highway.
They said that the Heavy Motors Vehicles (HMVs) released from Qazigund, Kashmir, were still heading toward Jammu and other destinations without any interruption on the highway.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for two hours and 57 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police Headquarters issued an advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to move on both sides of the highway whereas HMVs would be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani, Udhampur after assessing the traffic situation on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Thursday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
They advised the security forces not to ply against the advisory given the possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Srinagar, TCU Ramban, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Jammu on Thursday morning.