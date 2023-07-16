Srinagar-Jammu NH open despite rains

Ramban: Despite rains that lashed between Nashri and Banihal Sunday morning, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) carrying Amarnath yatris, tourists, and local passengers and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir.

Traffic authorities said the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of few HMVs and due to the single road stretch at Dhalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and at few other places between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway without any interruption during the day.

They said HMVs carrying essential supplies and oil tankers released from Jakhani, Udhampur headed towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.

SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Rohit Baskotra advised the drivers and vehicle operators to drive carefully and follow traffic directions.