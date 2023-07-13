Srinagar Jammu NH remains open

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, tourists, and passenger light-medium vehicles besides one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Thursday.

However, the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and narrow road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria on highway passing through Ramban and at some other places between Nashri and Banihal on Srinagar Jammu NH-44.

Traffic officials said that hundreds of light, medium vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists; private cars, and passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway.

They said that heavy vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner on NH-44.

“The highway remained open and hundreds of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, and tourists, private cars, and passenger light, medium vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector for their respective destinations during the day,” they said.