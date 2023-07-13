Srinagar Jammu NH remains open

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, tourists, and passenger light-medium vehicles besides one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Thursday.
However, the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and narrow road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria on highway passing through Ramban and at some other places between Nashri and Banihal on Srinagar Jammu NH-44.
Traffic officials said that hundreds of light, medium vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists; private cars, and passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway.
They said that heavy vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner on NH-44.
“The highway remained open and hundreds of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, and tourists, private cars, and passenger light, medium vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector for their respective destinations during the day,” they said.
The officials at Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban late Thursday evening said that Srinagar Jammu NH-44 was open for traffic.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department’s advisory for Friday stated that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, vehicles ferrying Shri Amarnath pilgrims, tourists, and private cars, passenger light vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.
“After assessing the road and traffic situation, heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir on Friday. No heavy vehicle would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after 6 pm,” the advisory said.
The cut-off timing for valley-bound private cars, light-medium passenger vehicles, other than Amarnath Yatra, and tourists have been fixed at 6 am to 12 pm from Nagrota-Jammu, and from 7 am to 1 pm from Jakhani-Udhampur.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound passenger light-medium vehicles has been fixed from 11.30 am to 2 pm on Friday.