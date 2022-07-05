Srinagar-Jammu NH remains open for 2-way traffic

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Amarnath Yatra, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles (trucks) with the fixed cut-off timings on Tuesday.

Traffic authorities said hundreds of Amarnath yatris, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles plied on the both sides of Srinagar Jammu National Highway while the Jammu bound trucks were released from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir in the afternoon.

They said the convoy of heavy motor vehicles (trucks) carrying essential commodities, released from Jakhani-Udhampur were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police issued advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, convoy of Shri Amarnath Yatris, private cars, passenger LMVs would be allowed to move on the both sides whereas heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund on Srinagar Jammu National Highway with fixed cut off timings.