Srinagar-Jammu NH remains opens for 2-way traffic

Meanwhile a fresh daily advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department stated that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the convoy of Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra (SANJY), passenger Light Motor Vehicles, private cars would be allowed to move to their respective destinations with fixed cut off timings on Monday.

They said heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund through Banihal Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Monday afternoon.

Traffic Control Unit Jammu (TCU) and Srinagar would liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing this traffic, they said.