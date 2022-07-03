Srinagar-Jammu NH remains opens for 2-way traffic

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Amarnath Yatris, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles with fixed cut off timings on Sunday.
Officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban and Udhampur said that heavy motor vehicles (trucks), oil and gas tankers were also allowed to move towards Kashmir Sunday afternoon. They said convoys of trucks were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile a fresh daily advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department stated that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the convoy of Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra (SANJY), passenger Light Motor Vehicles, private cars would be allowed to move to their respective destinations with fixed cut off timings on Monday.
They said heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund through Banihal Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Monday afternoon.
Traffic Control Unit Jammu (TCU) and Srinagar would liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing this traffic, they said.
“The cut off timing for Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra (SANJY) convoy from Bhagwati Nagar (Jammu) towards Baltal has been fixed at 4 am whereas towards Pahalgam, the cut off timing will be 5 am. The cut off timings for the convoy of Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra from Baltal towards Jammu has been fixed at 6 am and from Nunwan Pahalgam towards Jammu, the cut off timing will be 6.30 am,” they said.
“The cut off timing for the Light Motor Vehicles, private cars has been fixed at 7.30 am to 11.30 am from Nagrota Jammu and from Jakhani (Udhampur), it will be 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. The cut off timings for the Jammu bound Light Motor Vehicles has been fixed at 11.30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund,” they added.
They advised the operators of private cars and other passenger Light Motor Vehicles to use the Jawahar tunnel route up to 2 pm. Traffic Control Units of Srinagar and Jammu were asked to inform all concerned about the advisory and cut off timings.
Heavy motor vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund via Navyug tunnel after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Monday afternoon at 2 pm. TCU Srinagar would liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the heavy motor vehicles.