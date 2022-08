Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was restored for traffic on Monday evening after remaining blocked for over 12 hours due to mudslides and landslides triggered by heavy rains at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh stretch ahead of Ramban.

Traffic officials said that heavy rain since Sunday midnight triggered mudslides and landslides besides shooting stones at several places, particularly at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh, and halted traffic movement in the wee hours of Monday on the highway.