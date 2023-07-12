Srinagar Jammu NH restored for normal traffic after 4 days

Ramban: Routine vehicular traffic, after having remained suspended for four consecutive days, was restored on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Wednesday morning.

Officials said after clearing the scheduled Shri Amarnath convoy, hundreds of private cars, light, medium, and heavy vehicles were allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that hundreds of vehicles crossed Nashri–Banihal stretch for their respective destinations till late Wednesday evening.

They said due to the huge rush of light, medium vehicles on both sides of the highway, the movement of traffic remained slow at narrow road stretches of highway between Nashri and Banihal.

They said hundreds of stranded heavy vehicles, carrying essential supplies including oil and LPG tankers, were also allowed to move towards Kashmir.

They said heavy vehicles were crossing the Nashri-Ramban sector of the highway, on their way to Kashmir.

Huge congestion was witnessed at several places as traffic was being cleared on one-way basis on narrow stretches of highway, particularly on Mehar-Cafeteria stretch; Ramban-Dhalwass, Peera, besides other places.