Srinagar-Jammu NH witnesses normal traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and locals and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.

However, slow traffic movement was observed due to the breakdown of eight heavy vehicles and single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria and some other places between Nashri and Banihal on Srinagar Jammu NH-44.

The officials monitoring regulation of traffic in Ramban said, “The highway remained open and hundreds of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims and tourists, private cars, and passenger light-medium vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector for their respective destinations without any interruption.”