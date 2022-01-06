Srinagar-Leh Highway closed

Ganderbal: The authorities have ordered the closure of 434-kilometer Srinagar-Leh National Highway for vehicular movement with immediate effect till further orders as the accumulation of snow and snow avalanches along Zojila pass on the highway are being witnessed.
According to an order issued by the Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, “due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme weather at Zojila axis resulting in heavy accumulation of snow on the axis, the Srinagar-Leh highway passing through the pass has become unworthy of vehicular movement.
Therefore, in the interest of the general public the Srinagar-Leh highway will close for all kinds of civilian vehicular movement till further orders with regard to the reopening of Zojila pass.”
The general public and tourists are advised to suspend any travel on Srinagar-Leh Highway through Zojila pass, the advisory said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhdev and Superintendent of Police Kargil, Anayat Ali Choudhary have urged people “not to undertake any journey on the Srinagar-Leh highway to avoid any untoward incident.”