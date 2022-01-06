Srinagar-Leh Highway closed

According to an order issued by the Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, “due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme weather at Zojila axis resulting in heavy accumulation of snow on the axis, the Srinagar-Leh highway passing through the pass has become unworthy of vehicular movement.

Therefore, in the interest of the general public the Srinagar-Leh highway will close for all kinds of civilian vehicular movement till further orders with regard to the reopening of Zojila pass.”