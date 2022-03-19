Srinagar-Leh Highway reopened in record time of 73 days

Zojila: The strategic Srinagar-Leh Highway restored for traffic in a record time of 73 days was thrown open for trial basis on Saturday. Director General, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Lt General Rajeev Chaudhary flagged off the trial convoy from zero point Zojila in a ceremony held here that was attended by the officials of BRO, Civil and Police administration.
The highway that is considered to be the lifeline for Ladakh and strategically important remains closed for traffic movement during winter months.
However, the highway was kept open till January 5 this year, for the maximum period despite harsh winters, to ensure connectivity between Ladakh and Kashmir.
Located at an altitude of 11,650 feet, Zojila is a strategic pass that provides vital link between Kashmir and Ladakh and is the key to operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.
The pass normally closes by November end every year, with the onset of winters, when the temperatures dip to sub zero levels and re-opens only by mid-April. Average closure of pass in earlier years has been 135 days.
The renewed focus on infrastructure development of border areas, mandated the requirement of keeping the closure of Zojila Pass to the minimum. The Zojila Pass was kept open till January 4, 2022 and snow clearance operations recommenced on February 15, 2022 by Projects Beacon and Vijayak of the BRO.
After sustained efforts by BRO the connectivity across Zojila Pass was initially established on March 3. Following this, improvement of road surface was carried out for safe passage of vehicles. The Pass was opened on Saturday while a trial vehicle passed through it towards Kargil, thereby bringing much needed relief to the people of Ladakh. The Pass was opened this year after a closure of 73 days, as compared to an average of 135 days in previous years.
Speaking on the occasion, DG BRO, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary commended the officials of Project Beacon and Vijayak in achieving this feat.
"It will facilitate availability of essential goods and supplies for people of Ladakh and also assist in movement of Army convoys" Chaudhary said. He reiterated BRO’s commitment to be in the forefront in nation building and be the best construction agency in the extremes. During the interaction, DG BRO said that the trial movement was conducted successfully today and the decision to open the road for civil traffic will be taken after the joint inspection by the Civil Administration.
He said now that the road is open, it will help supply defence equipment, weapons and other logistics to the troops deployed in Ladakh.
“Fresh defence supplies including oil, fruit, vegetables etc also would reach the troops in time now,” DG Beacon said, adding that the opening of road will also help transport vegetables, fruit and other items to Ladakh region and give fillip to its economic activities, which otherwise would remain choked for months together due to road closure.