Srinagar-Leh Highway reopened in record time of 73 days

Zojila: The strategic Srinagar-Leh Highway restored for traffic in a record time of 73 days was thrown open for trial basis on Saturday. Director General, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Lt General Rajeev Chaudhary flagged off the trial convoy from zero point Zojila in a ceremony held here that was attended by the officials of BRO, Civil and Police administration.

The highway that is considered to be the lifeline for Ladakh and strategically important remains closed for traffic movement during winter months.

However, the highway was kept open till January 5 this year, for the maximum period despite harsh winters, to ensure connectivity between Ladakh and Kashmir.