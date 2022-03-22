Srinagar-Leh Highway to reopen on Friday

Officials said that the decision to allow traffic to ply on Srinagar-Leh National Highway from March 25 was taken in a meeting here on Tuesday chaired by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole while co-chairing a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas regarding opening of Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

The meeting was attended by DC Ganderbal; DC Kargil; Chief Engineers of R&B, MED, BEACON & VIJAYAK; Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir; SSP Kargil, SSP Ganderbal, SSP Traffic Ladakh, DSP Traffic Rural Kashmir and Executive Director NHIDCL.

"The meeting decided to open Srinagar-Leh National Highway for traffic from March 25 with movement of vehicles from Srinagar to Leh on the same day. The meeting further decided that only light vehicles shall ply initially on the highway on the pattern of odd-even basis,” an official statement said.

On the occasion, Div Com Kashmir said that one-way traffic from Srinagar to Leh shall ply on odd days while from Leh to Srinagar traffic will ply on even days. He added that from next week there shall be no movement of transport on Fridays.