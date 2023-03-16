Srinagar-Leh NH reopens in record 68 days

Zojila: The Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway Thursday reopened within a record 68 days.

The 434-km highway that was closed on January 6 this year was thrown open on a trial basis by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Director General (DG) BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry flagged off the trial convoy from zero point Zojila.

The pass normally used to close by December end every year and open by mid April the next year with the average closure of the pass being 135 days.

However, this time around, the highway was kept open for the maximum period to ensure connectivity between Ladakh and Kashmir.