Srinagar markets register lesser footfalls

The city markets witnessed a major decrease in footfalls of shoppers, while various business establishments also remained closed.

Given the condition of slippery roads after the snowfall, the Traffic Department has advised people to avoid sudden brakes, fast turning, overtaking, follow traffic rules, minimise the use of two wheelers and keep distance between plying vehicles.

Various interior areas complained of waterlogging and urged authorities to start dewatering operations without any further delay.

Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Parvaiz Qadri said “snow was cleared from all major lanes, bylanes and important roads leading to hospitals and shrines on a priority basis.”