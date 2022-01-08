Srinagar markets register lesser footfalls

Srinagar: The snowfall on Saturday threw normal life in Srinagar out of gear, with markets and roads witnessing lesser footfalls of shoppers and commuters. However, even the limited number of vehicles on roads led to traffic jams at various places due to slippery conditions in the morning.
At a few places, vehicles skidded off the roads and hit dividers. The private vehicles parked at interior localities found it difficult to move out amid the accumulation of snow at roadsides.
The city markets witnessed a major decrease in footfalls of shoppers, while various business establishments also remained closed.
Given the condition of slippery roads after the snowfall, the Traffic Department has advised people to avoid sudden brakes, fast turning, overtaking, follow traffic rules, minimise the use of two wheelers and keep distance between plying vehicles.
Various interior areas complained of waterlogging and urged authorities to start dewatering operations without any further delay.
Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Parvaiz Qadri said “snow was cleared from all major lanes, bylanes and important roads leading to hospitals and shrines on a priority basis.”
“Men and machinery were pressed for snow clearance and dewatering operation in municipal areas. Snow has been removed from 80 per cent of the lanes and bylanes till 6 pm today. The operation to clear snow from the remaining areas will be completed today itself,” Qadri said.
He added that SMC has put foolproof arrangements in place.
“We have augmented new eight snow clearance machines. Sixty tractors with plainers for snow clearance are ready. I assure people of Srinagar city falling under the municipal domain that snow clearance operation will be prompt and effective even if the snowfall is heavy,” he said.
He added that dewatering operations at affected localities continued throughout the day. “The dewatering operations in left out localities will be initiated and completed by Sunday afternoon,” Qadri said.
“We have directed officials to remain present and vigilant at their respective wards. I along with other officials visited several areas today to take the firsthand account of the ground situation arising post snowfall and snow clearance, dewatering operations,” Qadri added “We have divided the city into divisions and each division is working under the supervision of an officer. All those officers report to the control room established at SMC headquarters,” he said.
Qadri said that this control room monitors the progress of snow clearance and is also receiving grievances and complaints from the general public, adding that “all genuine grievances are redressed within two hours.”