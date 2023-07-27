Srinagar Mayor participates in procession

“His presence symbolised the city administration’s commitment to fostering communal harmony and honoring the traditions that bind the community together,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mattu said, “Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), left us with a powerful message that resonates through the ages. His message was one of unwavering courage, steadfastness, and the pursuit of justice and righteousness. He stood against the oppressive and tyrannical forces of his time, sacrificing his life and the lives of his loved ones to uphold the principles of truth and dignity.”

Mattu said: “Imam Hussain (AS)’s message teaches us the importance of standing up against injustice, even in the face of overwhelming odds. It reminds us to prioritise our moral obligations and to remain steadfast in our pursuit of justice, compassion, and equality, regardless of the challenges we may face. His message serves as a timeless reminder of the power of faith, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit that can inspire generations to come.”

The Mayor expressed his gratitude to the organisers, volunteers, administration, and security personnel for ensuring the smooth conduct of the procession, safeguarding the participants’ well-being and maintaining public order.