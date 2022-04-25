Srinagar parks turn into hot spots for students bunking classes

Srinagar: The famous Jhelum View Park along the Bund and other resting spots around polo view in Srinagar city have become favorite spots for school-going students who bunk their classes.

Every day scores of students in their uniform are seen roaming idle or sitting in groups inside the Park, and playgrounds near polo view during school hours.

“Students have become habitual of spending their entire day in these parks. It seems the school authorities do not pay any heed to their absence from classes," said a passerby.