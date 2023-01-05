Srinagar records season’s lowest temp at -6.4°C

The MeT has predicted clear weather till January 7, which would result in a further drop in temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh.

“From January 8 to January 10, the weather is expected to be cloudy with the possibility of snowfall and rain in Kashmir,” the MeT officials said.

The residents of Kashmir are facing difficulties due to intense cold weather. However, it is a visual treat for the tourists coming to Kashmir to experience the cold weather and snow-clad mountains, and it is for the first time such a number of tourists are staying in the houseboats on Dal Lake during the extreme winter.

The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius against minus 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.3 degrees Celsius below normal. The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 9.2 degrees Celsius against minus 9.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.6 degrees Celsius below normal.