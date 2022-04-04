Srinagar records warmest March in last 131 years; other stations follow suit

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir saw recording-breaking temperatures this March as many stations broke their all-time highest maximum temperature records.

As per Faizan Arif, an independent weather forecaster operating 'Kashmir Weather', March 2022 was the warmest in Srinagar since at least 1892.

Srinagar recorded a mean maximum of 20.7°C, which was the warmest since 2004.

While the mean minimum temperature stood at 6.7°C, which was the highest ever in 131 years. The overall figure for March was 13.7°C in 2022, and 13.65°C in 2004, thus surpassing the previous record set in 2004.