Srinagar records warmest March in last 131 years; other stations follow suit

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir saw recording-breaking temperatures this March as many stations broke their all-time highest maximum temperature records.
As per Faizan Arif, an independent weather forecaster operating 'Kashmir Weather', March 2022 was the warmest in Srinagar since at least 1892.
Srinagar recorded a mean maximum of 20.7°C, which was the warmest since 2004.
While the mean minimum temperature stood at 6.7°C, which was the highest ever in 131 years. The overall figure for March was 13.7°C in 2022, and 13.65°C in 2004, thus surpassing the previous record set in 2004.
As per the India Meteorological Data availability, Qazigund recorded a mean temperature of 12.6°C, the warmest since at least 1974.
The mean maximum in 2004 was 20.6°C, in 2022 it was 20.4°C A mean minimum of 6.5°C was recorded in 1975, while 4.8°C was recorded in 2010, 2021 and 2022.
Kupwara saw the warmest temperatures this March, since the official record-keeping began in 1978 13.4°C was the highest mean temperature ever recorded since then.
Pahalgam recorded a mean temperature of 9.4°C in 2022 March, while the highest ever record was 9.7°C set in 2004.
Similarly, Kokernag had recorded its warmest March in the year 2004 at 12.6°C. While it was 12.3°C in March 2022. Gulmarg in 2004 recorded a mean temperature of 6.7°C, while in 2022 it was 5.5°C.
Jammu recorded its second warmest temperature since 1982. In 2004 the mean temperature stood at 24.4°C, while in 2022 it was 23.3°C.
For Bhaderwah it was the warmest March since 1985 at least, recorded with a mean temperature of 16.0°C. The mean maximum for the month stood at 24.6°C, lagging behind the 24.9°C figure set in 2004. However, at 7.4°C, the mean minimum temperature was the highest since 1985. Just like Jammu City, Batote witnessed its 2nd warmest March.
The mean temperature figure was 16.4°C in 2022, while it was 16.7°C in 2004. This March, Banihal tied its highest ever mean temperature record with March 2004. The mean temperature was 15.4°C in both Marches. Katra saw the highest temperatures since 2004. In 2004, the mean temperature was 22.6°C, while in 2022 it was 22.0°C.