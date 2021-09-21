Srinagar sees 200% increase in cases since mid August

Srinagar: Coronavirus cases in Srinagar have shown over two hundred percent increase since mid August as the positivity rate has gone up from 0.5 percent to 1.34 percent, reveals official data.

This huge jump in positivity rate comes at a time when reports of violation of COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) pour in from different areas of the district.

Nodal Officer COVID mitigation Srinagar Owais Mushtaq confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the positivity rate has jumped from 0.5 percent to 1.35 percent since mid-August, this year.

He informed that Srinagar has 773 active cases out of which 54 are under hospital quarantine and rest in home quarantine.

The district administration maintains records of the COVID19 cases on daily basis and then the data is also used to culminate records to assess the COVID19 situation.

In just seven days (Sunday to Saturday), Srinagar reported 474 positive cases, the highest among all district.

The daily data issued by authorities reveal that Srinagar has reported the highest number of cases among all districts of Kashmir during these seven days.