Srinagar sees 200% increase in cases since mid August
Srinagar: Coronavirus cases in Srinagar have shown over two hundred percent increase since mid August as the positivity rate has gone up from 0.5 percent to 1.34 percent, reveals official data.
This huge jump in positivity rate comes at a time when reports of violation of COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) pour in from different areas of the district.
Nodal Officer COVID mitigation Srinagar Owais Mushtaq confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the positivity rate has jumped from 0.5 percent to 1.35 percent since mid-August, this year.
He informed that Srinagar has 773 active cases out of which 54 are under hospital quarantine and rest in home quarantine.
The district administration maintains records of the COVID19 cases on daily basis and then the data is also used to culminate records to assess the COVID19 situation.
In just seven days (Sunday to Saturday), Srinagar reported 474 positive cases, the highest among all district.
The daily data issued by authorities reveal that Srinagar has reported the highest number of cases among all districts of Kashmir during these seven days.
The medical experts believe that the main reason for the spread of infection this time around is the delta variant coupled with non-adherence to CAB.
Mushtaq stressed that CAB is must to avoid or minimize the predicted third wave of coronavirus.
“Most of people are seen without facemasks in markets and public transport. At some markets, social distancing is also going for a toss,” he said.
Traders to follow CAB strictly: DC
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday said that traders’ community of Srinagar has assured the administration to follow Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) in letter and spirit.
Talking to media persons after chairing a meeting with the traders and civil society members, the DC said that traders of Srinagar have assured him of strictly adhering to COVID19 safety guidelines which is vital of containing the virus.
He said that action under law will follow against people inviting people for attending marriage ceremonies beyond the permitted limit under COVID19 safety guidelines.
“We have already taken action against some people where large gatherings were found in marriage functions,” he said while responding to a query.
On spurt in Covid cases in some Srinagar pockets, he said it is not that entire district is reporting positive cases but “some clusters in the district where positivity rate is high.”
“Administration is closely monitoring these clusters. We are waiting for few days and will act accordingly,” he said.
“These areas are under constant watch of the administration. We will wait for a few days and act accordingly,” he said.