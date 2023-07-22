Srinagar sewerage project caught in wrangles for 15 years

Srinagar: The long-awaited 140-km Srinagar sewerage project has finally seen a glimmer of hope as work has resumed after a 15-year delay, during which it missed several deadlines.

The project, worth Rs 155 crore, was awarded to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) by the State government in 2008.

Initially, scheduled for completion within a five-year timeframe by 2013, the project encountered several obstacles, including a lackadaisical approach and inadequate supervision, leading to persistent delays.

The Sewerage Project in Zone-III of Srinagar was sanctioned under the Urban Renewal Mission scheme, involving essential tasks like realigning PHE pipes at Alamgari Bazazr, relocating 16 shops at the 90-feet Road at Soura, and implementing measures for relocating inline and outfall pump stations.

Permissions for road cuts at various locations were also obtained for executing house connections. The project's primary objective was to establish an extensive sewerage network across the old city, benefiting 48,220 households.

Furthermore, the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Noorbagh was designed to have an impressive capacity of 60 MLD.

Despite the passage of 15 years since the original deadline, the drainage system remains incomplete, continuing to cause significant inconvenience to the residents of Srinagar.