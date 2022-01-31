Srinagar-Sharjah flight: Biz community, travellers call for resumption of direct service

A cursory look at various travel portals shows that the Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight is not scheduled for most of the days in February. However, on some travel portals, the flight is scheduled for a few days of the month.

The travel agents in Srinagar whom Greater Kashmir spoke to said there has been a trend of late that closer to the date of departure, “the flight gets cancelled abruptly.”

“If any airline has to operate a flight they need to book slots with the concerned airport authority. However, this flight operated under an air bubble agreement between India and UAE.

Hence even when the routine international flights were not operating the Srinagar to Sharjah flight was operating as a part of the air bubble,” said a travel agent, wishing not to be named.