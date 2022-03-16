Srinagar-Sharjah flight resumes after 2 months hiatus

Speaking on the development, Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoFirst said: “Go First shares a special relation with the region and has had many firsts to its name in J&K. We are delighted to resume services between Srinagar and Sharjah, which could steer the economic growth of J&K. This connectivity will play a pivotal role in bilateral exchange trade and tourism between the two regions” The direct flights from Sharjah will offer seamless connections to Srinagar and beyond to New Delhi, as of now, he said.

As per the airline, GoFirst has been “instrumental in the development of air travel and cargo movement from J&K,” “Go First operated the first night flight from Jammu following its successful operations of the first night flight from Srinagar. Go First is the only airline appointed for the cargo movement of horticultural perishable and agricultural produce of J&K horticulture products – the state-owned company,” the spokesman said.