Srinagar shivers at -3.5°C, Pahalgam coldest at -5.7°C

Srinagar: Srinagar shivered at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam was coldest at minus 5.7 degrees Celsius while the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted light snowfall at isolated places over the higher reaches on Thursday.

“From December 26 to 30, generally cloudy weather is expected with intermittent light snow at isolated to scattered places in the higher reaches of north, northwestern, and central Kashmir during December 29 night and December 30,” the MeT officials said. “Slight improvement in minimum temperature and respite from cold and dry weather is expected from December 26 to 31.”

They said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s minus 5.8 degrees Celsius that was the coldest recorded minimum temperature so far during this season.

“Today’s temperature was 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal for the summer capital,” the MeT officials said.