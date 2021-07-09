Srinagar sizzles at 34.2 degrees C

Srinagar: For the fifth consecutive day on Friday, Kashmir saw no respite from the heat wave even as summer capital Srinagar sizzled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees above normal.

As per MeT data, Kupwara was the hottest recorded station in Kashmir at 34.8 degrees Celsius followed by Srinagar.

Meanwhile, as per MeT forecast there is no possibility of any respite from the ongoing hot and dry weather on Saturday. The MeT forecast has predicted heat wave to continue for next two days and isolated rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir from July 12 which may possibly bring slight respite from the heat wave.