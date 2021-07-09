Srinagar sizzles at 34.2 degrees C

Srinagar: For the fifth consecutive day on Friday, Kashmir saw no respite from the heat wave even as summer capital Srinagar sizzled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees above normal.
As per MeT data, Kupwara was the hottest recorded station in Kashmir at 34.8 degrees Celsius followed by Srinagar.
Meanwhile, as per MeT forecast there is no possibility of any respite from the ongoing hot and dry weather on Saturday. The MeT forecast has predicted heat wave to continue for next two days and isolated rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir from July 12 which may possibly bring slight respite from the heat wave.
Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said that July so far has witnessed "a deficit rainfall" in Jammu and Kashmir. The mercury meanwhile soared in all parts of Kashmir on Friday with ski-resort Gulmarg recording 24 degrees Celsius which is 3.4 degrees above normal.
Youth could be seen beating the heat by taking a dip in various water bodies in Srinagar.
Jammu also witnessed an increase in temperatures recording 36 degrees Celsius on Friday, 0.1 degrees above normal.
Kargil also witnessed hot weather and recorded 29.2 degrees Celsius on Friday and Leh 28.2 degrees Celsius, MeT data said.
It may be mentioned that Kashmir had earlier this year witnessed a record-breaking cold weather and Srinagar recorded temperatures as low as minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.